Just in: Deal collapses between English star and Chelsea after last minute turnaround

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

In a dramatic turn of events, Jadon Sancho is set to return to Manchester United after Chelsea failed to reach an agreement over personal terms with the England international.

As reported by The Athletic, the deal between the two clubs has collapsed due to a dispute over the player’s wage demands, forcing Chelsea to activate a £5 million penalty clause to terminate their option to buy.

Sancho, who had been on loan at Stamford Bridge since the start of the season, was expected to make the move permanent following a mixed but promising second half of the season.

Chelsea refused to meet Sancho’s wage demands

However, negotiations over a long-term deal hit a wall when Chelsea made it clear they would not meet the winger’s current salary at Man United.

The Blues had included an option to buy in the loan agreement, but it was not mandatory.

With the club looking to maintain a strict wage structure under its new regime, Chelsea ultimately chose to walk away from the deal rather than shatter their internal salary cap.

Sancho, who had hoped to find stability and playing time after a difficult spell at United under Erik ten Hag, now faces fresh uncertainty.

His return to Old Trafford is expected to be short-lived, with both the player and club open to exploring a new permanent destination during the summer transfer window.

A move away from Man United is inevitable for Sancho

Clubs in Germany and Italy, including Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, have previously expressed interest in the former Dortmund star.

Sancho will officially return to United at the end of June and will be available for pre-season training unless a new move is secured before then.

His next step will be crucial in reviving a career that once promised so much but has struggled for consistency since his big-money move to Old Trafford in 2021.

