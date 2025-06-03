A detailed view of the corner flag prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Leeds United and Cardiff City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have made an enquiry to sign the Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao from Feyenoord during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Brighton, who have made enquiries as well.

According to a report via FR12.NL, the player will cost around €40 million this summer. He has a contract with Feyenoord until 2029, and the Dutch outfit is under no pressure to sell him this summer. Leeds will have to pay the asking price if they want to get the deal done.

Leeds need attacking signings

Paixao has done quite well for the Dutch outfit this past season, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He will add goals and creativity to the Leeds attack. Paixao scored 18 goals last season and picked up 19 assists as well.

Leeds will need to improve the squad if they want to do well in the Premier League next season. They will want to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They will not want to go down to the Championship in 2026. They need to keep improving the squad, and quality players like Paixao will certainly help them.

Igor Paixao could be tempted

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the South American. He has been linked with other English clubs as well. Multiple Premier League clubs have been following him for months.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can secure his signature in the coming weeks. The reported asking price is quite steep, and Leeds will have to improve multiple areas of their squad. However, they are likely to have a substantial transfer budget during the summer transfer window, and they should be able to afford him.

As for Brighton, they could use more depth in the final third as well. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign the player after making an enquiry for him.