Leeds United in pole position to sign striker with 23 goals this season

Leeds United are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season with manager Daniel Farke expected to be busy this summer.

Having won promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship, the Whites are now ready to show ambition in the summer transfer window to improve the standard of their squad.

The newly promoted side are interested in a move for a new goalkeeper with Newcastle United’s Nick Pope on the club’s radar this summer.

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is another Premier League player the Whites are looking to add to their squad ahead of the new season.

A new striker is also on the agenda of the club this summer to as Farke aims to add more firepower to his attack.

Leeds United are involved in talks to sign a striker

Leeds United have reportedly initiated discussions to sign German striker Davie Selke, who is set to become a free agent at the end of June, according to the Daily Express.

The 30-year-old forward netted 23 goals across all competitions in the 2024–25 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Hamburg’s promotion back to the Bundesliga after a seven-year absence.

Leeds are among several clubs, including Fulham, West Ham United, and RB Leipzig, expressing interest in Selke.

Farke’s team have reportedly made direct contact to explore the possibility of bringing the 6ft 5in striker to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has to make some big decisions

With Patrick Bamford’s ongoing injury concerns and Joel Piroe’s unproven record in the top flight, Selke could provide the experience and reliability needed to strengthen the squad’s attacking capabilities.

Selke’s career has seen him play for several Bundesliga clubs, including Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC, and FC Köln, before joining Hamburg.

His consistent goal-scoring record and experience in German football make him a valuable asset for any team looking to enhance their attacking options.

