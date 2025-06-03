(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy is considering a potential move to Scottish giants Rangers, a transfer that could mark a significant return to UEFA Champions League football for the veteran striker, according to Daily Mail, as relayed by The Mirror.

If the deal materialises, it would be Vardy’s first appearance in Europe’s premier club competition since the 2016–17 season, when he starred for Leicester City during their famous European campaign.

At 38, Vardy is preparing for the next chapter of his illustrious career after confirming his departure from Leicester City, where he became a club icon.

Jamie Vardy is adored at Leicester City

Over 13 seasons at the King Power Stadium, the former England international scored 200 goals in 500 appearances, playing a pivotal role in Leicester’s historic Premier League title win in 2015–16 and their subsequent run to the Champions League quarter-finals the following year.

During that 2016–17 Champions League season, Vardy featured in nine matches, netting crucial goals against Spanish sides Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

is performances helped Leicester defy the odds once again by progressing to the last eight before being eliminated by Diego Simeone’s Atletico.

Now a free agent, Vardy is attracting strong interest from multiple suitors both in Europe and overseas.

Rangers could offer him Champions League football

Rangers have emerged as a serious contender for his signature, as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of another Champions League qualification push.

With Celtic having won the Scottish Premiership, Rangers will enter the qualifying stages and could offer Vardy one final shot at Europe’s top stage.

The Scottish giants are set to appoint Russell Martin as their new manager, as reported by Fabrizio Romano today.

Along with Vardy, fellow striker Patson Daka is also expected to leave the Foxes this summer.

