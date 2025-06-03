The Liverpool FC flag is seen flying. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are working to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and they have had an offer of around €130 million turned down for the German international.

They are still optimistic about getting the deal done, and a report from BILD claims that Michael Edwards has been cleared to submit an improved offer of around €150 million by the club owners.

Improved offer approved by FSG

It remains to be seen if Liverpool comes back with an improved offer soon.

The 22-year-old is a promising young talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a world-class player for them. Even though the asking price seems outrageous right now, he might be able to justify the investment in future.

Wirtz is viewed as a long-term asset for the club, and he could be a key player for them for the foreseeable future.

Florian Wirtz would improve Liverpool

Wirtz could transform Liverpool in the attack and help them going forward. He will add goals, technical ability, vision and flair to their attack. Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah for goals and creativity. The Egyptian needs more support in the attack, and signing the talented young German would be a wise decision.

He is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in European football, and he has the attributes to develop into a superstar of the game. Liverpool will have to break the British transfer record in order to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. They will be hoping to get the deal done quickly.

It has been an outstanding season for Liverpool, and they have won the league title. They will look to improve the squad further and defend their domestic crown next season.