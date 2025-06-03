Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota of Liverpool warm up prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to sell Diogo Jota during the summer transfer window, as per TBR Football.

The Portuguese international has not been at his best this past season, and it is no surprise that he is on the list of expendables at the club.

Liverpool need to improve their attacking unit during the summer transfer window, and getting rid of their fringe players would be ideal.

Jota has been a useful player

There is no doubt that the Portuguese international is a quality player, but he has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining the club. It would be ideal for Liverpool to move him on and bring in a younger player with more potential and a better availability record.

Jota has been a very useful player for Liverpool since joining the club from Wolves. He was labelled as the “complete package” by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool must replace Diogo Jota

There is no doubt that he has helped Liverpool in the attack over the years, but the time is right for the two parties to go their separate ways. Liverpool need to build a squad for the future, and Jota is simply an unreliable option for them at this stage, because of his fitness concerns.

Furthermore, his performances have been underwhelming this past season as well. The player has nine goals to his name in all competitions, and he has picked up four assists along the way. However, Liverpool need a better player in the attack if they want to continue winning major trophies consistently.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a dynamic attacker like Jota during the summer transfer window. The Portuguese International is capable of operating across the front three, and his versatility makes him an asset for the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.