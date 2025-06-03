Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts from the touchline. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos during the summer transfer window.

According to United In Focus, they have been offered the opportunity to sign the player this summer. The striker joined PSG in 2023 in a deal worth around £65 million. However, he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at the French club.

He might need to move on in search of regular playing time, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

Graeme Bailey said to UIF: “I am told that Manchester United were a club that Ramos was very interested in joining previously, before PSG entered the race. “PSG have already told him he can leave this summer, and he knows he is not a key part of the squad. His people are talking to a number of clubs and one of them is United. “Could Ramos become an option for United? I am told he is one to keep an eye on. The only problem is that he would not be that cheap, but we know United will still pay for the right player.”

PSG ready to sell Goncalo Ramos

PSG have already informed the player that he is free to leave the club this summer, and he is talking to multiple clubs in order to secure a move. Manchester United need a quality striker in the summer, and Ramos could prove to be a useful acquisition.

The 23-year-old striker has 18 goals and six assists to his name this past season. Ramos has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been quite underwhelming, and Manchester United need to replace them in the summer. They need a reliable goal scorer, and Ramos has previously shown during his time at Benfica that he is capable of scoring goals consistently.

Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him and help him get his career back on track.

PSG ace could be tempted to join

Manchester United are the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them could be quite exciting. The player was reportedly very interested in joining Manchester United before he moved to PSG.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. Given his situation at the French club, he is unlikely to cost a premium.