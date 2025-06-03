The West Ham badge and stadium store outside prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Serbian international striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to Ben Jacobs on talkSPORT, the 30-year-old attacker could leave Al Hilal this summer, and he is ready to return to the Premier League. The player is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to return to England.

The Saudi Arabian club are under pressure to sell some players in order to comply with the foreign quota rules, and Mitrovic could be sacrificed in the summer.

Along with West Ham, Everton are monitoring his situation. Manchester United are keeping tabs on him after missing out on Liam Delap as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham need a striker

Mitrovic has previously proven himself in English football with Fulham, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for all three clubs. The striker is available for a fee of around £40 million this summer.

It is no secret that West Ham need a quality striker. Niclas Fullkrug has been an underwhelming acquisition for them, and they need a reliable player leading the line for them. The Serbian could prove to be an upgrade on the German international. The opportunity to play for the Hammers could be exciting for him.

Man United keen on Aleksandar Mitrovic

On the other hand, Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will find it hard to turn them down if the Red Devils come calling. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been underwhelming for Manchester United, and they need to be replaced.

The Serbian could be a quality short-term acquisition format. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The reported asking price could be a problem, and the English clubs will help to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.