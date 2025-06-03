General view outside the Old Trafford stadium. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus.

According to a report from United In Focus, the Premier League giants reportedly explored a swap deal involving the Ghana International and Jadon Sancho. However, West Ham are unsure about a move for the England International attacker, and therefore, talks have broken down.

The report claims that Kudus was ready to join Manchester United this summer. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. Kudus is on the radar of Newcastle United as well.

Man United could use Mohammed Kudus

The 24-year-old has been a key player for West Ham, and he has proven himself in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he would add goals and creativity to the side.

The 24-year-old has been described as a “top, top talent” by his West Ham teammate, Aaron Cresswell. He is still relatively young, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football at a high level could bring out the best in him.

Manchester United need attacking reinforcements, and signing a proven performer in the Premier League would be a wise decision. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Hammers are open to selling him.

Jadon Sancho needs to sort out his future

Meanwhile, Sancho will be looking to sort out his long-term future this summer and focus on his football. He was on loan at Chelsea this past season, and the Blues had the opportunity to sign him permanently. They are yet to exercise the option, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

As for Kudus, he has shown his ability with the Hammers, and he will look to compete at a higher level now. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them could be quite exciting for him.