Newcastle United looking to sign Man City man after Bryan Mbuemo rejection

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been rejected by Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo.

The attacker, who scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season, has expressed his desire of a move to Manchester United this summer, rejecting Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham in the process.

With the Cameroon international attacker favouring a move to Old Trafford, the Magpies may have to shift their transfer strategy.

Newcastle United have been alerted to the availability of Manchester City’s promising 22-year-old midfielder, James McAtee, who has been informed he can leave the Etihad this summer, according to The Chronicle.

James McAtee to Newcastle United?

Despite Pep Guardiola’s admiration for McAtee, the abundance of talent in City’s midfield has limited his opportunities, prompting the club to consider offers for the young Englishman.

McAtee, a product of Man City’s esteemed academy, has showcased his abilities during loan spells, notably with Sheffield United, where he gained valuable Premier League experience.

Newcastle’s interest in McAtee comes because of their strategy of investing in young, high-potential players to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

However, the Magpies currently have a well-stocked midfield, featuring the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton.

This depth means that, unless there are departures, McAtee might face stiff competition for regular playing time at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe may need a new midfielder

The potential exits of midfielders Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff could create openings for new additions.

Valued at approximately £20 million, McAtee represents a significant investment, but one that could yield long-term benefits given his age and potential.

His ability to operate both centrally and on the flanks adds tactical flexibility, an attribute that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe highly values.

As far as outgoings are concerned, the Magpies could allow Anthony Gordon to leave the club this summer.

Former Chelsea attacker Tammy Abraham is another player on the radar of the club this summer.

