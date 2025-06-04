Not Sesko or Rodrygo: Arsenal legend claims Wenger told him his dream signing

Arsene Wenger and David Seaman (Photo by Alex Livesey, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend David Seaman claims he recently spoke with former manager Arsene Wenger, who told him who would be his dream signing for this summer.

The former Gunners goalkeeper says that Wenger would be keen for Arsenal to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, rather than summer of the other big names who have been linked with the north London giants in recent times.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of potentially exciting attacking players, such as Benjamin Sesko up front and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes out wide, as per the Athletic.

Still, Wenger was apparently very quick to answer Isak as the player he’d go for, according to Seaman on his Seaman Says podcast.

Alexander Isak could be Arsenal’s new Thierry Henry

Isak certainly looks like he’d be a great fit for Arsenal due to his similarity to club legend Thierry Henry.

Pacey, skilful, and clinical in front of goal, Isak has a bit of everything to his game, and it’s no wonder Wenger perhaps saw something familiar there.

Discussing his chat with Wenger, Seaman said: “I had a dinner with Arsene Wenger, a charity dinner, about three weeks ago.

“I asked him that question. I said, ‘You’re the boss, who would you sign this summer?’ – Isak, he said, as quick as that.”

Isak transfer looks unrealistic for Arsenal

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, this is surely a non-starter, as it’s hard to imagine any reasonable fee that could convince Newcastle to sell Isak.

The Sweden international is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment and is sure to be key for the Magpies’ future success.

Isak scored in the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool this season, and also helped NUFC get back into the Champions League.

Newcastle would surely do anything to avoid derailing this project at this point, and strengthening a rival like Arsenal with Isak would just make no sense for them.