Ian Wright urges “top player” to join and “help Arsenal win the league”

Arsenal logo at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named a player he’d love to see his former club sign this summer to help them in next season’s Premier League title race.

That player is Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who has been superb during his time in Serie A, turning his career around after a difficult few spells with Premier League clubs earlier in his career.

The Nigeria international previously flopped in spells with clubs like Fulham, Everton and Leicester City, but he’s now one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

Lookman scored 20 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, following up from 17 the year before, which included a hat-trick in the Europa League final.

Ian Wright would love to see Ademola Lookman at Arsenal

Unsurprisingly, Gunners great Wright now feels Lookman could be a great option to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attack for next season.

Speaking on his podcast, Wright said: “I’m going to go with Ademola Lookman winning the African Player of the Year in respects of that man’s journey.

“I remember him from Charlton, it didn’t worth out £10 million to Everton, then moving all over the place, the journey from loan to this, then I think that’s one of the most devastating performances I’ve seen in any final with that hat-trick he scored.

“I hope we can buy him, Arsenal. I would love someone like him to come back to the Premier League and say, ‘listen, I have unfinished business here so I am going to help Arsenal win the league’.

“But I just admire his journey and now he’s recognised rightly as a top player, unbelievable.”

Ademola Lookman attracting transfer interest

As CaughtOffside recently reported, Lookman is indeed on Arsenal’s radar, but other Premier League clubs are also keen.

The 27-year-old is also admired by Manchester United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, while other major clubs around Europe are also keen.

Arsenal would do well to move to the front of the queue for his signature, though, as he looks like he could be a significant upgrade on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.