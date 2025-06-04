Talks progressing: Chelsea confident of reaching agreement for £84m Liverpool transfer target

Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly confident of reaching an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the potential transfer of Hugo Ekitike.

According to Simon Phillips, talks have been progressing well this week and there’s the sense that a fee can be agreed after further negotiations.

Ekitike is a top transfer target for Chelsea, as we reported last week, with the Blues keen to sign the Frenchman even though they already have a deal wrapped up for Liam Delap.

Our sources revealed that Enzo Maresca would be keen on the tactical flexibility that Ekitike can provide, with the 22-year-old capable of playing centrally or as a wide-forward.

Hugo Ekitike to Chelsea progressing well

Now Phillips’ latest information is that talks between Chelsea and Eintracht have been progressing well, so there’s a feeling of optimism about this deal.

Still, Christian Falk has also told CaughtOffside that Liverpool are in the race to sign Ekitike, so it will be interesting to see if the Reds can still move into a stronger position.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope that they can get this signing done, however, as Ekitike looks like a superb potential signing.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee the clubs can agree on, but Falk’s report recently suggested the player is likely to cost around £84m.

Should Hugo Ekitike join Chelsea or Liverpool?

Ekitike would clearly solve a few problems in this Chelsea squad, but would he better off waiting to see if Liverpool come in for him?

Arne Slot’s side have just won the Premier League title and look more likely to compete for the biggest trophies in the coming years.

Chelsea’s project is an exciting one, but it’s debatable if their strategy of building for the long-term around young players is really bearing fruit yet.