Not Wirtz or Kerkez: Liverpool’s ‘dream’ summer signing has been named by journalist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ambitious summer rebuild continues to gather momentum, with reports now suggesting that the Reds remain eager to pursue a blockbuster move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak .

Even after chasing deals for other high-profile targets like Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, the Reds are looking to sign a new striker.

Under head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool are undergoing a major squad overhaul as they look to usher in a new era of success.

Liverpool have been active in the summer window

So far, the Merseyside club have acted decisively in the transfer market. Highly-rated German playmaker Florian Wirtz is set to arrive from Bayer Leverkusen, while Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez is expected to strengthen the defensive ranks after impressing at Bournemouth.

Having already completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Slot has shifted his focus to other transfer targets.

Reports suggest that Liverpool’s summer business might not be done just yet, with the search for a world class striker still underway.

Despite already investing heavily this window, Liverpool continue to harbour strong interest in Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, according to TBR Football.

The Swedish international is seen as the ideal centre-forward to elevate the Reds’ front line, potentially replacing current options Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR Football:

“Liverpool still want a striker – we previously revealed that Liverpool were in for a ‘huge summer’ and that is how it is panning out.

“They have signed Frimpong and hope to follow that up shortly with Kerkez and Wirtz in a British record deal – but they are not finished.

“They want another central defender but a striker remains a priority, especially if as expected Nunez moves on and I am told his people are holding talks with various clubs.

“Jota is also one of those who they won’t stop from leaving and those exits will help pave the way for a new front-man.

“Isak is still one they would love, he is the dream signing striker wise and his contract talks are being monitored at Anfield. ”

Reds would struggle to sign Alexander Isak

Though Newcastle are under no pressure to sell and have Champions League football to offer, Liverpool are reportedly still “dreaming” of bringing 25-year-old attacker to the club.

Such a move would require a massive financial outlay, especially considering Liverpool’s existing commitments in this window.

But if the Reds can generate funds through player sales and navigate the financial regulations, a marquee striker like Isak could be the final piece in a summer of serious ambition.

