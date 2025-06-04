Liverpool given glimmer of hope to sign ‘amazing footballer’ who scored 29 goals last season

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Among the big teams in the Premier League, Liverpool have been the most active in terms of chasing new players this summer.

After winning the Premier League title, manager Arne Slot is determined to usher the club into a new era of success and for that he is exploring the market for new players.

The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who has joined Real Madrid.

The Premier League champions are now chasing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as well as Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz to add more quality and depth to their squad.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new striker

Signing a striker still remains on the club’s agenda this summer as they look to replace the struggling Darwin Nunez at the club.

The club’s dream signing is still Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak but signing him may prove to be difficult at this stage.

Another player they have been linked with is Atletico Madrid’s former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

According to Record, Atletico Madrid have made Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres their priority target for the summer transfer window which could open the door for Alvarez to leave the club.

Julian Alvarez can be the ideal striker for Slot

In case that happens, Liverpool can have the opportunity to bring the Argentine striker back to the Premier League.

The Reds will be keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid’s transfer activity this summer as that could help them land Alvarez, who scored 29 goals for the Spanish giants last season.

Erling Haaland, Alvarez’s teammate at Man City, has previously praised the attacker:

“Julian Alvarez is an amazing footballer, amazing talent. I have to say, he’s good, he reminds me a little bit of Sergio Agüero.”

