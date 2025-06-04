“Expectation from both ends…” – Journalist provides exciting Liverpool transfer update on “magnificent job”

Florian Wirtz and Joshua Kimmich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Journalist James Pearce has provided some insight into Liverpool’s ongoing transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international has shone for Leverkusen in the last few years, firmly establishing himself as one of the top young talents in world football.

Pearce has praised Liverpool for doing a “magnificent job” of selling their project to Wirtz when he also had interest from Bayern Munich.

Discussing this major Liverpool news story on the Walk On podcast for the Athletic, Pearce provided an update on the situation amid reports that Liverpool had seen a bid rejected for Wirtz.

The reporter still expects a compromise will end up being struck between LFC and Leverkusen.

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool transfer should still go through, says James Pearce

“David Ornstein reported late last week that a second bid of £109m went in. It wasn’t accepted, but those discussions are ongoing. I sense an expectation from both ends that a compromise will be reached,” Pearce said.

“I think it massively helped Liverpool that Wirtz has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants the move to happen. There was a huge expectation that he’d be going to Bayern Munich.

“When we reported the interest, the people I’d spoken to said it was about trying to ensure that Liverpool would be at the front of the queue if he was prepared to move outside of Germany. Clearly, Liverpool have done a magnificent job of selling the project to him.”

Liverpool showing they mean business

If Liverpool do get the Wirtz deal done, that’s a serious statement by the club after just winning the Premier League title.

The Reds were superb in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do with major signings like Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong, who has already been officially confirmed.

One imagines other clubs will do their best to make major moves of their own in this summer’s transfer market, but Liverpool are showing once again that they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.