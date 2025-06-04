Surprise report claims Chelsea unwilling to pay more than €15m for world class signing

Chelsea are being linked with Mike Maignan (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly not prepared to pay more than €15m for the transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Football Italia’s Alfredo Pedulla.

The Blues have been linked strongly with Maignan by Sky Sports and others, with the west London giants undoubtedly in need of an upgrade on the unconvincing Robert Sanchez.

Maignan seems ideal after his superb form for Milan, but it remains to be seen if the two clubs will be able to reach an agreement.

According to experienced Italian journalist Pedulla, Milan are demanding €25m for Maignan, whose contract is due to expire in summer 2026.

Chelsea sense opportunity for bargain Mike Maignan transfer

Maignan’s contract situation means an initial low offer from Chelsea surely makes sense, as they could just be patient and sign him on a free transfer next year.

The France international would normally be worth a lot more than €15m, or even €25m, but Milan also need to ensure they get something at least half-decent from selling their goalkeeper.

They’re not in the best negotiating position, but it seems they’re determined to hold out for €25m, and Chelsea don’t currently want to pay that.

Only time will tell who will back down, or if some kind of compromise can be struck.

Chelsea can’t risk missing out on Mike Maignan transfer

CFC need a new ‘keeper, and there might not be another opportunity like Maignan on the market any time soon.

Most of the club’s fans will surely be hoping they just go ahead and pay €25m for the 29-year-old, as that still looks like a great price for such a top ‘keeper.

Chelsea can’t carry on with Sanchez as their number one for much longer, and if they take too long with Maignan then other clubs will surely join the race for this exciting opportunity.