Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs with a fairly serious interest in the potential signing of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

According to Simon Phillips, the Senegal international could be available this summer and is emerging as a surprise option for Chelsea’s rivals Man Utd.

The report stresses, however, that the Blues are not actively seeking to push Jackson out, while he also doesn’t seem to have signalled that he wants to leave.

Jackson could be available for the right price, however, and it seems that’s sparked interest from a few big clubs.

Phillips names United, Villa, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan as all having a fairly serious interest in Jackson.

Time for Chelsea to sell Nicolas Jackson?

Jackson showed some promise when he first moved to Stamford Bridge, but he’s not really developed much since then.

The 23-year-old might still blossom into a top centre-forward, but it’s also not too surprising that CFC are open to offers for him.

Although not confirmed yet, Liam Delap looks set to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town this summer, as reported by BBC Sport and others, and that could mean there’ll be fewer first-team opportunities for Jackson next season.

Is Nicolas Jackson good enough for Manchester United?

Jackson doesn’t necessarily look like what Man United need right now, as they already have two young, out-of-form forwards in Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils might be able to get the best out of Jackson, but it’s a bit of a gamble and they surely need more of a proven goal-scorer to help them bounce back after such a poor 2024/25 season.

Villa might be the right level for Jackson, with there generally being less pressure at Villa Park than at one of the more established big six sides.