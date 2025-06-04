Official: Arsenal confirm the departure of English star as Arteta eyes new signings

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially confirmed that winger Raheem Sterling will leave the club at the end of the season, as part of a wider squad update that sees several players departing the Emirates this summer.

The news was shared on the club’s official website, as the Gunners prepare for an important summer transfer window aimed at reshaping their squad under Mikel Arteta.

Sterling, who arrived at Arsenal following a high-profile move from Chelsea, leaves the North London club after a season long loan.

While his time in red and white did not match the dazzling heights of his spells at Manchester City or Liverpool, Sterling brought valuable experience and depth to the Arsenal attack during his tenure.

Arsenal expressed their appreciation for Sterling’s professionalism and contribution to the squad.

With the club looking to make new signings in the wide attacking positions, Sterling’s departure from the club was inevitable.

Although he joined the club from London rivals Chelsea in a loan move, had he impressed Arteta and his management, the Gunners would have thought about making the move permanent.

However, the English star completely looked out of form during his time with the Gunners and failed to replicate the form he once showed in his career for Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sterling made a number of appearances across all competitions but found consistent minutes hard to come by, especially with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli acting as the club’s starting players in the wide positions.

Mikel Arteta is eyeing attacking players this summer

The winger is now set to return to Chelsea with his loan deal expiring and the Blues may look to offload him in a permanent move this summer.

Arsenal’s announcement included a total of 20 player exits as part of their summer reshuffle, signaling a significant overhaul ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

In the attacking position, the Gunners are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman is another player on the radar of the club this summer.

