Liverpool transfer target agrees personal terms with Premier League rivals Man City

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City are closing in on one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Premier League giants have reached a full agreement on personal terms with Lyon star Rayan Cherki.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1, has been on City’s radar for several months and now looks set for a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The French attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool but City are winning the race to sign him this summer.

Cherki has given the green light to a switch to England, with personal terms already settled between the player’s representatives and Man City.

Rayan Cherki is keen on a move away from Lyon

The next step in the process is an official bid from City to Olympique Lyonnais, which is expected to be submitted in the coming hours.

Initial discussions between the two clubs began over the weekend, laying the groundwork for what could be a swift and smooth negotiation process.

Lyon, aware of Cherki’s value and potential, are open to talks but are likely to demand a significant fee, especially with several top clubs across Europe previously expressing interest in the player.

Cherki has long been tipped for stardom, having made his debut for Lyon at just 16.

Known for his dribbling ability and creativity in the final third, he has drawn comparisons to the likes of Riyad Mahrez, a former Man City fan favourite.

Man City have been impressed with Cherki’s talent

Pep Guardiola is believed to be a big admirer of Cherki’s creativity and after the season he had with Lyon, it is hardly surprise.

The Frenchman scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists for the French club last season in a highly successful individual season.

If the deal is finalised, Cherki would become City’s first major signing of the summer window, and another statement of their intent to refresh and evolve the squad after a trophy-less season.

