Report: Liverpool could be forced to consider surprise sale 26-year-old first team star

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate’s future at Anfield remains uncertain as contract negotiations continue, with significant interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old French international, whose current contract expires in 2026, has been a key figure in Liverpool’s defense since his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Liverpool are eager to secure Konate’s services for the long term, having initiated contract extension talks.

However, there is still no agreement on the new deal for the France international defender.

Konate faces uncertain future at Liverpool

As reported by the BBC journalist Sam Mokbel, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have now joined Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the pursuit of Liverpool defender Konate.

“One name to keep an eye on is Ibrahima Konate,” Mokbel said on a Q&A on their website.

“He is in talks over a new contract, but his existing deal expires at the end of next season.

“If an agreement can’t be reached, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool consider offers for the France international to avoid losing him for nothing in 2026. Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal are the clubs I’ve heard who have an interest in Konate.”

Liverpool face a delicate situation, especially after the recent departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

The Reds are keen to avoid a repeat scenario where a key player leaves on a free transfer.

As such, if contract negotiations with Konate do not yield a positive outcome, Liverpool may consider offers for the defender to secure a transfer fee.

The Reds may have to sign a new centre-back

The situation surrounding Ibrahima Konate remains one to watch. Reds supporters will be hoping for a resolution that sees the talented defender continue his journey at Anfield, contributing to the team’s pursuit of further success.

He has been a regular starter for the Premier League champions under Arne Slot with the defender making 31 league appearances last season.

The Reds have been previously linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi who is facing a similar contract situation as Konate at Selhurst Park.

