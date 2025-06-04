Report: Newcastle United are keen on signing £100m-rated Premier League attacker

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a sensational summer move for Brighton forward Joao Pedro, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has attracted significant interest following an impressive season at the Amex, and the Magpies are believed to be among the frontrunners vying for his signature in what could be one of the summer’s headline transfers.

The interest comes at a time when Newcastle are looking to significantly bolster their squad ahead of a pivotal 2025/26 campaign.

Newcastle want more squad depth for next season

Having secured a return to the UEFA Champions League and lifted their first major trophy in 70 years by winning the Carabao Cup, Eddie Howe’s side are planning an ambitious summer to build on this momentum.

With the club no longer hindered by Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) or Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, a substantial budget has been made available for transfers.

Pedro, who joined Brighton from Watford in 2023, has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in the Premier League.

With Newcastle worried about interested in the services of first choice attacker Alexander Isak and the impending departure of Callum Wilson this summer who is out of contract soon, the Magpies are ready to make a move for a new attacker.

More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan players celebrate, plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
Offer accepted: Manchester City set to seal €75m signing of 20 G/A star
Chelsea FC badge and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Done in time for Club World Cup? Journalist claims Chelsea deal even more advanced than being reported
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
‘Here we go, soon’ – Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool deal is about to get over the line

Magpies have the financial means to spend big

Joao Pedro in action for Brighton
Joao Pedro to Newcastle United? (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle remain hopeful that their project and Champions League football could sway the Brazilian’s decision who may have reservations about his playing time at St. James’ Park due to the presence of Isak.

Brighton attacker Pedro is reportedly valued at £100m by the Premier League side.

With their newfound financial freedom and growing status in European football, the club is well-positioned to make a statement in the transfer window but it remains to be seen how much they are willing to spend on the Brighton star.

Howe’s side are also interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish this summer.

Newcastle eye move for ex-Chelsea man after missing out on key target

More Stories Joao Pedro

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *