Report: Newcastle United are keen on signing £100m-rated Premier League attacker

Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a sensational summer move for Brighton forward Joao Pedro, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has attracted significant interest following an impressive season at the Amex, and the Magpies are believed to be among the frontrunners vying for his signature in what could be one of the summer’s headline transfers.

The interest comes at a time when Newcastle are looking to significantly bolster their squad ahead of a pivotal 2025/26 campaign.

Newcastle want more squad depth for next season

Having secured a return to the UEFA Champions League and lifted their first major trophy in 70 years by winning the Carabao Cup, Eddie Howe’s side are planning an ambitious summer to build on this momentum.

With the club no longer hindered by Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) or Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, a substantial budget has been made available for transfers.

Pedro, who joined Brighton from Watford in 2023, has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in the Premier League.

#nufc interested in #bhafc Joao Pedro, who has admirers in PL and Europe. Big summer for Newcastle – Callum Wilson out of contract, and widespread interest in Alexander Isak – who nufc don’t want to sell. But Howe wants another striker, departures or not. And Pedro is an option — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) June 3, 2025

With Newcastle worried about interested in the services of first choice attacker Alexander Isak and the impending departure of Callum Wilson this summer who is out of contract soon, the Magpies are ready to make a move for a new attacker.

Magpies have the financial means to spend big

Newcastle remain hopeful that their project and Champions League football could sway the Brazilian’s decision who may have reservations about his playing time at St. James’ Park due to the presence of Isak.

Brighton attacker Pedro is reportedly valued at £100m by the Premier League side.

With their newfound financial freedom and growing status in European football, the club is well-positioned to make a statement in the transfer window but it remains to be seen how much they are willing to spend on the Brighton star.

Howe’s side are also interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish this summer.

