Offer accepted: Manchester City set to seal €75m signing of 20 G/A star

Manchester City
AC Milan players celebrate, plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
AC Milan players celebrate (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement over the signing of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders for €75m.

That’s according to Alfredo Pedulla for Football Italia, with the journalist stating that Reijnders is set to earn €8m a year at the Etihad Stadium.

The Netherlands international shone during his time at Milan and is now expected to become Kevin De Bruyne’s replacement in that creative role in Pep Guardiola’s side.

This follows Reijnders contributing an impressive 15 goals and five assists for Milan in the season just gone, according to the Italian football news outlet.

Manchester City on the verge of signing Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders celebrates a goal for AC Milan
Tijjani Reijnders celebrates a goal for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The report states that Man City are on the verge of signing Reijnders, in what could end up being one of the most exciting signings of the summer.

The Premier League giants are also working on some other major deals, according to Fabrizio Romano on X earlier today.

See below for updates as City also look to land Rayan Cherki from Lyon and Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves…

Can Manchester City bounce back next season?

City were disappointing in 2024/25, and it looks like they’re determined to bounce back next season with a strong start to the summer.

Guardiola’s side couldn’t win a fifth Premier League title in a row, slipping to third in the table, while they also didn’t progress much in the Champions League, and surprisingly lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

Omar Marmoush joined in January and looks a fine signing, but it’s clear that further changes will be needed to help get MCFC back to their dominant best again.

Reijnders looks a particularly exciting addition to Guardiola’s squad, and one imagines Cherki and Ait-Nouri could also have a strong impact.

