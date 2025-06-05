Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham could reportedly be ready to move for the transfer of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo this summer, according to Dean Jones.

Speaking on the Transfers From Paradise podcast, Jones discussed the future of Son Heung-min at Spurs, and suggested Semenyo could be one to watch as a replacement.

The Ghana international impressed a great deal in the season just gone, scoring 14 goals and setting up five for his teammates.

It’s easy to imagine Semenyo being a hit at a bigger club, with Manchester United recently linked with him by Sky Sports, while there has also been talk of Arsenal looking at him, as per the Independent.

Antoine Semenyo transfer race hots up

Still, could Tottenham now be about to move ahead of their rivals in the race for Semenyo? Jones seems to be hearing that could be the case.

“At the moment, the club are pressing ahead with negotiations on a fee to take Mathys Tel on a permanent deal, but I am also starting to hear whispers that Antoine Semenyo is one of the players they could look to sign,” Jones said.

THFC could really do with a good summer after finishing so close to the relegation zone in 2024/25, and Semenyo looks like a player who could help take the team up a level.

Should Semenyo choose Spurs over Man Utd and Arsenal?

Semenyo himself, however, might be unsure if leaving Bournemouth for Tottenham would really represent a step up right now.

The Cherries had a fine season and look to be moving in the right direction, so it would perhaps only make sense for him to leave for a true Premier League giant like Man United or Arsenal.

The Red Devils are, admittedly, not at their best at the moment either, but their history of success means they can often still attract the bigger names.

Arsenal could also do with signings in attack this summer, so Semenyo could find he lands himself a key role in a team likely to be competing for the biggest trophies next season.