Arne Slot personally meets playmaker he wants at Liverpool after Florian Wirtz

Liverpool and Manchester City have fought for the Premier League title most of the times in recent season but this time they could fight for the same player.

Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola have been active this summer to add quality to their respective squads.

While Liverpool have already managed to sign Jeremie Frimpong and are currently working on deals to sign Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, City have been busy adding strength to their midfielder with AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders their primary target.

Liverpool face competition from Man City

Lyon’s Rayan Cherki is another player being targeted by Man City and they have reportedly agreed personal terms over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, with Liverpool interested in signing him as well, things could quickly change.

According to The Athletic, Slot has personally stepped up Liverpool’s interest in Lyon star Cherki.

In a bold move that underlines the club’s intent, the Liverpool head coach reportedly cut short his holiday to travel to the south of France for a face-to-face meeting with the 21-year-old attacker.

His performances in the 2024/25 season, particularly a standout showing in the Europa League against Manchester United, where he netted twice, have helped cement his reputation as one of Ligue 1’s most promising players.

Rayan Cherki edging closer to Premier League move

While no deal has yet been agreed, Liverpool are said to be doing their due diligence behind the scenes, keeping tabs on multiple attacking options as they look to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts.

Cherki could be the next name to watch in what is shaping up to be a transformative summer at Anfield.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Man City are set to go against each other in the race to sign the talented young French star who has recently received a call-up to the France national team squad.

