Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Arsenal are keen to secure his signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are closely monitoring his development, and they have entered the bidding for the player. The report claims that Arsenal are making a strong push to sign the Spanish attacker, and they are favourites to sign him.

Williams is on the radar of Chelsea as well.

Athletic Club Bilbao does not plan to sell the player below his release clause of £49 million, and Arsenal wouldn’t mind paying an amount close to that. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly.

Initially, there were rumours that the player could open contract talks with the Spanish club.

Nico Williams would be a quality addition

It is no secret that they need more depth in the attacking unit. The 22-year-old would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. He is already a key player for his club and country.

Williams is naturally a left-sided attacker, but he is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

The 22-year-old had 11 goals and seven assists to his name last season.

Arsenal move could be tempting

He has proven himself in La Liga, and he could be open to trying out a new challenge in the Premier League. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the title consistently. They made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season. There is no doubt that they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, who was quite underwhelming last season. The Brazilian failed to produce the desired end product, and Williams could be an excellent alternative. Jose Mourinho has labelled him as a “wonderful” player.

Regular football in England could help Williams improve further. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.