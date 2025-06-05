Raheem Sterling of Arsenal reacts in the team huddle. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Times, they have identified the Brazilian as an alternative players like Nico Williams and Leroy Sané. Both players are likely to be expensive acquisitions, and therefore Arsenal are looking at cheaper alternatives.

Paixao has been linked with Leeds United as well. They have rumours that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player.

Paixao has been sensational

Paixao has had an outstanding season with the Dutch outfit, scoring 16 goals in the league. He picked up 14 assists as well. He was chosen as the Dutch Footballer of the Year as well.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and the opportunity to join Arsenal will be hard to turn down for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

Arsenal could use Igor Paixao

Arsenal need more quality and depth on the flanks if they want to do well next season. They need someone who is capable of contributing with goals and assists consistently. Paixao certainly has impressive numbers, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to make a move for him.

They have missed out on the league title in recent seasons, and Arsenal will be hoping to go all the way next year. They need to improve the attacking unit in order to compete with the top clubs. They have looked toothless in the attack at times, and players like Gabriel Martinelli have failed to deliver.

More competition for places would be ideal, and Paixao could compete with Martinelli for the starting spot. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money as well, and Arsenal would do well to secure his signature.