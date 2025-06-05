“In advanced talks” – Fabrizio Romano reveals a deal Andrea Berta is close to sealing for Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano and the Arsenal badge
Fabrizio Romano and the Arsenal badge (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks to bring in Matteo Tognozzi to work under sporting director Andrea Berta.

Fabrizio Romano claims talks are at an advanced stage for the Gunners to hire Tognozzi, who has experience working as a scout at Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.

More recently, Tognozzi was also sporting director at Granada, and it seems he’s set for a key role alongside Berta at the Emirates Stadium.

See below for details in Romano’s post on his official account on X…

Berta recently replaced Edu as Arsenal director, and he’ll certainly be in the spotlight this summer as fans will be hoping for a big transfer window.

Hiring someone like Tognozzi to join him could be key for Berta, as he’ll no doubt want the very best people working alongside him to identify talents for the present and future of this team.

Andrea Berta impressing at Arsenal

Andrea Berta smiles at the Arsenal vs Fulham game at the Emirates Stadium
Andrea Berta smiles at the Arsenal vs Fulham game at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As noted by Charles Watts in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week, Berta is impressing at Arsenal so far.

Even if AFC fans are desperate waiting for new signings, the Italian also has an important job to do regarding new contracts for some key players.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly look like the main names to watch in that regard.

“Arsenal are aware that there is a pressing need to get both tied down due to the fact their current deals are due to expire at the end of the season and sporting director Andrea Berta has taken a firm grasp on those discussions.

“Berta has made excellent progress in the talks with Gabriel Magalhaes and my understanding is that Arsenal’s new sporting director has made a very good impression on everyone who is currently involved in contract discussions at the club.”

