22-goal demon looks ideal for the Prem – but here’s why Arsenal are right not to be signing him

It doesn’t really surprise me that Arsenal are not being mentioned as serious contenders for Hugo Ekitike, even if Mark Brus made a great case for the signing here.

He’s clearly a top talent and has had a superb season in Germany with Frankfurt, scoring 22 goals in total. From what I’ve seen of him, he also looks tailor-made to be a success in the Premier League.

But when I look at the sort of striker that Mikel Arteta wants to operate with in his system, I’m just not sure Ekitike fits the bill.

Benjamin Sesko a better fit for Arsenal than Hugo Ekitike

You can see why Arsenal are so keen on Benjamin Sesko. He just looks like he will fit into Arteta’s system perfectly, but I’m not sure you can say the same with Ekitike.

That’s not a criticism and to be honest I think there is a strong argument that Arsenal should be looking for something a little bit different to what they already have.

Arsenal have looked a bit predictable under Arteta, they certainly did last season anyway, and maybe they need another type of option to give the opposition something else to think about.

But I’m just not sure that’s what they are really looking for.

It’s been a slow start but Arsenal are planning a significant window

In terms of the early business being done by Arsenal’s Premier League rivals this summer, I can understand why there is a sense of frustration growing amongst the fanbase.

Liverpool are showing real intent in the early days of the window. There’s no sense of them taking their eye off the ball due to their title celebrations. If anything, it looks like they are determined to send out a statement to everyone else that they are out to build on their success.

That is a worry, given how clear they finished above the rest of the league last season and given the quality of players they are now looking to bring in.

But I do think at this early stage of the window you have to try and ignore what is happening elsewhere and just wait to see what your own club does. There is still such a long way to go.

Arsenal want to significantly strengthen this summer. That message has been made abundantly clear and I think they will.