An aerial view of the Emirates stadium ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Times, they are keen on the 22-year-old England International, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him. They are looking to improve their attacking unit, and Rogers would be an excellent acquisition.

Arsenal need more attacking quality

He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Aston Villa last season, and he picked up 29 goal contributions in all competitions. At 22, he has his best years ahead of him, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

He could develop into a future star for Arsenal if they can get the deal done. However, the report claims that the transfer is likely to be an expensive one.

The player is highly rated across England, and he has been tipped to become a star. Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players, and they could play a key role in his development as well. He was linked with Liverpool recently.

“He was a joy to watch,” said Stiliyan Petrov, back in January. “We talked about him before the game, what he offers to the Villa team, what he brings to the Villa team. He was just outstanding, we saw everything from the young man. He looked like he is going to be a star.”

Morgan Rogers could be tempted

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. He is likely to be tempted if Arsenal comes calling. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he would get to play alongside top-quality players at the North London club.

They have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League this past season. They will look to improve the squad further and win a major trophy next year. Rogers will certainly fancy his chances of winning silverware with them.