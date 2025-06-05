Aston Villa looking to sign 23-year-old Chelsea star as Emery eyes attacking additions

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson as they assess their striker options ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to reliable Chelsea insider Si Phillips, Villa could soon make a formal approach for the Senegalese international, who may be available for transfer under the right conditions.

Unai Emery is said to be keen on strengthening his squad this summer, particularly in attack, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of current attacker Ollie Watkins.

With the club preparing for European competition, Villa are exploring forward options capable of delivering at the highest level, and Jackson is emerging as a serious candidate.

Chelsea are open to the sale of Jackson

Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, has shown promise. However, despite his talent, Chelsea are reportedly open to the idea of selling him should a suitable offer arrive.

While the Blues are not actively pushing Jackson out of the door, the club’s hierarchy is said to be open to listening to bids as they look to bring in a more established forward to compete in the Champions League.

Having already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, it has become clear that Enzo Maresca wants fresh faces in his attack for next season which would limit the playing time of Jackson at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain unconvinced that Jackson is ready to lead the line in Europe’s top competition, prompting them to explore alternatives in the transfer market.

Unai Emery wants attacking players at Aston Villa

Nicolas Jackson in action for Chelsea
Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa? (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Villa, who have been identified as one of the clubs showing “serious interest,” are now considering a move.

Jackson’s representatives are expected to be active in the market, gauging Chelsea’s stance while exploring potential suitors.

If a deal materialises, Jackson could provide Emery’s side with a lethal attacking option, as Villa look to continue their development under the Spanish manager.

Emery’s side are also interested in a move for out of favour Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

  1. Not convinced he’s done nothing this season and it appears that Chelsea want him gone so the question is what would he do for us.
    Why haven’t we signed Asensio it’s all gone quiet this I’m afraid is typical Villa plenty of talk no action but he’s a no brainer

    1. Are you stupid… we have to put our house in order regarding PSR before June 30…. Just because you haven’t been told doesn’t mean nothing is going on behind the scenes

