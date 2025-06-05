Aston Villa want 25-year-old Man United star Amorim is ready to sell this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, as they prepare for the potential departure of fellow United loanee Marcus Rashford, according to Teamtalk.

Sancho, who recently returned to Old Trafford after a season-long loan at Chelsea, is not part of new manager Ruben Amorim’s plans, prompting United to seek a transfer for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea had the option to make Sancho’s move permanent for £25 million but opted against it after failing to agree on personal terms with the player.

Instead, the Blues paid a £5 million penalty to Man United, allowing Sancho to return to his parent club.

Aston Villa need more options in attack this summer

Villa’s interest in Sancho arises as they assess their attacking options, particularly on the left flank.

Rashford, who joined Villa on loan in January, has been linked with a move to Barcelona, making his stay at Villa Park uncertain.

Unai Emery is ready to add new options to his attack this summer and he believes that the United winger could be available in a bargain move.

However, Sancho’s high wages, reportedly around £300,000 per week, could pose a challenge for Villa and other interested clubs.

Serie A clubs are also interested in Man United star

Napoli and AC Milan have also been linked with the England international, but financial considerations may complicate any potential deal.

Villa’s pursuit of Sancho will depend on various factors, including Rashford’s future and Sancho’s willingness to adjust his wage demands.

With several clubs monitoring the situation, Sancho’s next move remains a topic of keen interest.

The Red Devils are likely to sign Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford this summer and for that to happen, players who are surplus to requirements at Old Trafford will be offloaded with Sancho being one of them.

Exclusive: Man United are keen on bringing £400,000 per week star back to England