Contact made: Man United lay ground work for third signing after Cunha and Mbuemo

Manchester United have re-entered the race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, as manager Ruben Amorim seeks to reunite with his former striker in a bid to revamp the club’s attacking options, according to GiveMeSport.

Having already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and working towards completing a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo, the Red Devils have already started working towards signing a new number nine.

Amorim has seen his attack struggle last season and their failure to win the Europa League as well as their 15th place finish in the Premier League have forced him to consider a move for a prolific attacker.

Ruben Amorim wants Gyokeres at Man United

United are keen on adding Gyokeres to their ranks. The striker’s familiarity with Amorim’s tactical approach and his proven goal-scoring record make him an ideal candidate to lead United’s frontline.

However, the club’s absence from European competitions next season could pose a challenge in convincing Gyokeres to make the move.

The interest in Gyokeres comes after United suffered a setback in their pursuit of Liam Delap, who opted to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town despite holding talks with the Red Devils.

Delap’s decision has prompted a shift in focus at Old Trafford, with the club now actively exploring alternative striker options.

With Gyokeres boasting an exceptional goal-scoring record at Sporting under Amorim’s management, including 54 goals in 52 appearances last season, United see the Swedish international as an ideal fit for the role.

Amorim could convince Gyokeres to move

The existing relationship between player and manager could prove crucial as talks progress.

While no formal bid has yet been submitted, United’s early move signals a growing intention to pursue the in-demand attacker.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Al Hilal attacker Aleksandar Mitrovic who left Fulham to join the Saudi side.

