Andrea Berta impressing at Arsenal as “excellent progress” made on key deal

Andrea Berta and Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta is impressing people at the club as he makes it a priority to sort out some important new contracts this summer.

One of those is for Gunners centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team for the last few years.

The Brazil international is not someone Arsenal would want to lose, and Charles Watts has now told CaughtOffside that ‘excellent progress’ has been made on getting him to sign a new deal.

Writing in his latest exclusive column, Watts provided some insight into how much Berta is impressing as he looks to tie down Gabriel, and also possibly others such as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Gabriel’s new Arsenal contract progressing thanks to Berta

“Contract discussions are ongoing with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly and of course the aim is to get both secured to new long-term deals as quickly as possible,” Watts said.

“Arsenal are aware that there is a pressing need to get both tied down due to the fact their current deals are due to expire at the end of the season and sporting director Andrea Berta has taken a firm grasp on those discussions.

“Berta has made excellent progress in the talks with Gabriel Magalhaes and my understanding is that Arsenal’s new sporting director has made a very good impression on everyone who is currently involved in contract discussions at the club.

“So I think that bodes well when it comes to Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri.”

Can Berta deliver important signings for Arsenal?

As well as new contracts, Berta will be under pressure to make a real impression in the transfer market this summer.

Arsenal haven’t signed anyone so far, but fans will be impatient for new additions to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad after a difficult 2024/25 season.

AFC made it to the Champions League semi-finals and finished second in the Premier League for a third year in a row.

While there’s much to be admired about the consistency of this team, fans will also be aware that there are some weaknesses which need addressing if they are to finally win a major trophy.