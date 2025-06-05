Kalvin Phillips preparing to take a corner for Ipswich (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a transfer target for his former club Leeds United this summer and would be keen to return to Elland Road.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Phillips is also open to other offers as he looks likely to leave Man City this summer.

The England international won the Premier League title and the Champions League during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but couldn’t establish himself as a key player.

Instead, Phillips has had to go out on loan in order to play more, having had stints at West Ham United and Ipswich Town.

Kalvin Phillips transfer situation explained

Ipswich are now understood to be keen on signing Phillips permanently, but sources have indicated that will be highly unlikely after their relegation to the Championship.

Phillips has interest from Leeds, who have won promotion back to the Premier League, while CaughtOffside understands that Everton, Fulham and Crystal Palace are also emerging as suitors for the 29-year-old.

It remains to be seen precisely where Phillips will end up, with no talks taking place just yet to resolve his future.

Kalvin Phillips could be ideal to help Leeds’ survival push

Leeds would certainly do well if they could bring Phillips back for a second spell at the club.

In his first spell, Phillips was a star performer for the Yorkshire outfit, and he looked like he could be a fine signing for City when he first joined.

Things haven’t worked out for him there, but he could surely still have a big impact at Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s side will surely be up against it in their bid to stay up next season, so bringing in a proven and experienced player like this seems like a no-brainer.

Phillips would also do well to go back to the club where he previously enjoyed so much success so he can get back to playing regularly and regain his confidence.