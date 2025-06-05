Liverpool could enter race to sign Mikel Arteta’s number one transfer target at Arsenal

***LEFT IMAGE*** Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on ***RIGHT IMAGE*** Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to rival Arsenal in the pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, potentially disrupting the Gunners’ plans to secure the Slovenian international, according to Ben Jacobs.

Sesko, valued at £67 million, has attracted significant interest following his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal have been closely monitoring Sesko, with sporting director Andrea Berta initiating discussions with RB Leipzig to explore the structure of a potential deal.

However, Liverpool’s interest could complicate matters. The Reds, seeking to strengthen their forward line to replace Darwin Nunez, see Sesko as a player who could add a new dimension to their attack.

Liverpool could enter Benjamin Sesko race

Jacobs has provided the latest update regarding Liverpool’s interest in Sesko on The Done Deal Show.

“The biggest question mark will be over the number nine and if they can genuinely go for Alexander Isak,” Jacobs said.

“Will they drop the £100m that Frankfurt are asking for Hugo Ekitike, they could even enter the race for Benjamin Sesko even though it feels like Arsenal are more advanced on that one at the moment.”

Arne Slot wants a new number nine

While Isak remains their dream signing for this summer, the Reds could explore other options in the market if the Newcastle United man becomes difficult to sign.

Their search of a new striker at Anfield this summer has even seen them get linked with a move for Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez.

Having seen Nunez struggle to perform at Anfield, Arne Slot has made up his mind to revamp his attack in order to make them more competitive.

The next few weeks will be crucial in the chase of Sesko but as things stand, the Gunners are leading the race and ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign the RB Leipzig striker.

