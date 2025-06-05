Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Estadio Deportivo, the two clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old attacker, and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Rodriguez is highly rated in Spain, and he has a bright future. The 19-year-old is a left-sided winger with five goals and four assists to his name last season. He has the potential to develop into a terrific attacker in future, and moving to the Premier League could unlock his true potential.

Liverpool and Manchester United need more depth on the flanks, and the 19-year-old will add explosive pace and flair to the side. He has been described as a player with unmatchable top speed.

Liverpool and Man United could use Jesus Rodriguez

Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the flanks. They need more death in that area of the pitch. As far as Manchester United are concerned, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford are likely to be sold permanently. They will need alternatives.

The 19-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition for both clubs. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to get the deal done. They have the resources to convince the Spanish club to sell the youngster.

Premier League move could be ideal for La Liga ace

Liverpool and Manchester United have done well to nurture talented young players over the years, and they could play a key role in the development of the 19-year-old as well. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are very keen on securing his signature as well. They will be hoping to secure European qualification next season, and they need more depth in the attacking unit.

Recently, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the player as well.