“It’s expected…” – Everything indicates Liverpool star is exit-bound, says Alfredo Pedulla

Federico Chiesa in action for the Italian national team (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa looks likely to leave the club this summer, and Napoli could be a destination for him, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Italian journalist explained that Chiesa previously had interest from Napoli when he was still at Juventus.

On that occasion, Chiesa ended up moving from Juve to Liverpool, but things haven’t worked out for the 27-year-old during his time at Anfield.

Pedulla now says Chiesa could be an option for Napoli again as they look to strengthen out wide this summer after settling the future of manager Antonio Conte.

Federico Chiesa to leave Liverpool for Napoli?

Chiesa may have struggled to settle and make an impact in his time in the Premier League, but he’s previously shown his top class ability in Italian football.

Perhaps a move to Napoli could be just what he needs, especially as Conte has previously also done well to revive the careers of players going through a difficult period.

Discussing Chiesa’s situation, Pedulla said: “As for Napoli, the sense is that they are preparing for an explosive transfer window. After investing circa €130m-140m last season, the club is now in a position to spend even more. The first big name on the way is Kevin De Bruyne, with medical tests reportedly already scheduled.

“A signing that would symbolise the start of the new Conte era, but he won’t be the only one. Among the many names circulating, keep an eye on Sam Beukema of Bologna. A player Conte really likes and who fits his defensive system well.

“Then there’s Federico Chiesa, one of Conte’s long-time favourites. Napoli had already attempted to sign him the previous year, but Juventus struck a deal with Liverpool. However, his English adventure hasn’t gone as he hoped. He received little playing time under Arne Slot, and it’s expected to decrease even further next season. A return to Serie A, possibly with Conte, would be far from unlikely.”

Liverpool to axe Chiesa already?

Chiesa only joined last summer, but it surely makes sense that his future is already in major doubt.

The Italy international already looked like a slightly surprising signing when he joined, as it wasn’t like the Reds urgently needed another attacking player.

And so it’s proven, with Chiesa barely featuring in Arne Slot’s side, due to there being so much competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

One imagines LFC could do with shifting some players out before making new signings, so Chiesa makes sense as someone who could be allowed to make way.