€100m fee set: Liverpool lay out transfer stance on 29 G/A star

Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo celebrate with their Premier League winners' medals (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are not keen to sell Cody Gakpo this summer and will insist on at least €100m for the Dutchman, according to Empire of the Kop.

Gakpo has been a key player for the Reds, helping them win the Premier League title in the season just gone, so one imagines Arne Slot would be keen to keep him around.

However, EOTK states that their is interest from Bayern Munich, who are looking at Gakpo as a potential signing to come in once they sort out the future of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

It’s easy to see the Netherlands international being an upgrade on those two, after he managed an impressive contribution of 22 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country in 2024/25.

Liverpool surely need to keep hold of Cody Gakpo

It might be tempting to make a big profit on Gakpo by selling him for €100m, but LFC surely need to do all they can to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

Slot did well to keep much of Jurgen Klopp’s squad together when he took over last summer, showing the importance of a settled side full of players who know each other well.

There might be some departures this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already leaving, while one imagines others like Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez could be ones to watch due to a lack of playing time.

Gakpo, however, is an essential part of this Liverpool team and selling to Bayern looks like it would be a big mistake.

Can Liverpool win the title again next season?

Liverpool have made a strong start to the summer by bringing in Jeremie Frimpong, and CaughtOffside understands that both Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez could be next.

The Merseyside giants also sealed important new contracts for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, so keeping their key players will be another big part of this summer.

Bayern may well like Gakpo, but Liverpool need to make sure they shut this story down quickly.