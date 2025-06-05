Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Marseille attacker Luis Henrique has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has done quite well in Ligue 1 this season, scoring nine goals and picking up 10 assists in all competitions.

According to TBR Football, Manchester United have made an enquiry for the player.

Luis Henrique snubs Man United

Inter Milan have come forward with an approach for him, and Henrique has now decided to join them. The player was intrigued about the possibility of moving to the Premier League before that.

The development will come as a blow for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move for another player. They have been linked with Bryan Mbeumo, who plays in a similar position.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to improve their attacking unit this summer. They were quite mediocre, going forward last season, and they need more cutting in the final third if they want to do well next season.

Apart from signing a quality centre forward, they need technically gifted wide players who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. Players like Henrique and Mbeumo would add unpredictability to the Manchester United attacking unit.

Man United should move for Bryan Mbeumo

Now that Manchester United have missed out on Henrique, they should step up their effort to sign the Brentford attacker instead. He is a proven performer in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Manchester United must address their attacking deficiencies before the new season begins. Bruno Fernandes is the only reliable performer in the final third, and he needs more support in the attack next season.

As for Henrique, he will look to make his mark in Serie A and win major trophies with Inter Milan.