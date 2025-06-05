A sign with the logo of Manchester United is seen outside the stadium. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and they have made attempts regarding a potential move.

According to a report from Napoli-based publication Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Manchester United have made attempts to sign the player, but there is nothing concrete at the moment.

The player has a release clause of €75 million in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up. The striker was on at Turkish club Galatasaray last season, and he scored 37 goals in all competitions. In comparison, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored a total of 17 goals this past season.

Osimhen will look to sort out his future

The Nigerian International has been linked with Saudi Arabian clubs as well. He needs to sort out his long-term future, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The player does not have a future with the Italian champions, and he will look to Napoli permanently.

Manchester United could be the ideal destination for him. He will prove himself in the Premier League, and they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Signing the 26-year-old striker would be a huge coup for the Red Devils. He is one of the best attackers in world football, and he could transform them in the attack.

Osimhen has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Man United need Victor Osimhen

Apart from his ability to find the back of the net consistently, he can create opportunities for his teammates as well. Osimhen picked up eight assists last season. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality in today’s market. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to break the Bank for him. They have recently signed Matheus Cunha for a fee of around £62.5 million.

The report from Italy claims that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is refusing to lower his demands. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United agree to pay the asking price.