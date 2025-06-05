‘Keen on a move to Man United’ – Journalist shares intriguing transfer update

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit to sign a new attacker this summer.

The Red Devils have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and they have also made an offer to sign Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford.

This shows Ruben Amorim’s intention to sign attacking players this summer in order to improve the over all standards at the club and to address the goal scoring issues at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants only managed to score 44 goals in the league last season which is one of the poorest records in the league.

It was clear that new additions in attacking positions are needed and the early days this summer have proved that the Red Devils are determined to solve that problem.

Ruben Amorim would love to have Gyokeres

Among the many attackers to get linked with a move to Man United this summer, one of them is Amorim’s former striker at Sporting Viktor Gyokeres.

The attacker has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the world of football.

He scored 54 goals in 52 appearances last season, once again showing his goal scoring quality at the top level.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the attacker would be keen on a move to Old Trafford, giving United the boost they needed to sign him.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “My understanding is that Viktor Gyokeres would be very keen on a move to Man United if they could pull that off, financially speaking.

“I don’t think Gyokeres would be on £300,000 a week or more. So if Rashford and Sancho go they’ve got wage bill space to invest in these players, so that’s why if they bite the bullet on the transfer and agent fees, if they structure it in a way where they can start in the next financial year and get it on flexible instalments, it can be a way they can do that deal.”

Man United are showing ambition this summer

Signing a player like Gyokeres would make United a feared attacking force next season.

Having already signed Cunha to add creativity in the side while also chasing Mbuemo who is an impressive goal scorer from the wide attacking positions, United’s pursuit and the possible signing of Gyokeres would send their rivals a message for next season.

It will also show that even without the presence of European football at the club next season, they can manage to attract the best players in the world.

Along with United, Napoli and Arsenal are also interested in a move for Gyokeres.

Report: Man United offered Champions League winning PSG attacker by his agent