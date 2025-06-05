Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media during a press conference at Old Trafford. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on him.

The 23-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and Monaco will demand €60-65 million for him. According to a report from Stretty News, the player is deemed too expensive for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether the other clubs are keen on making a move for him.

Man United and Liverpool could use Maghnes Akliouche

Manchester United need more attacking depth, and the 23-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. He will add pace and flair to the Manchester United attack. However, Monaco will have to be reasonable with their demands.

Liverpool could use depth in the wide areas as well. The 23-year-old could compete with the likes of Luis Diaz for the starting spot. The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions could be hard to turn down for the youngster.

Newcastle and Tottenham keen

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be hoping to complete their attacking unit this summer. They need another wide player to support the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. The young attacker could be tempted to join them if the opportunity presents itself.

Finally, Tottenham need more quality on the flanks as well. Richarlison has been underwhelming, and Timo Werner has left the club upon the expiry of his loan deal. Tottenham need to bring in more quality in that area of the pitch.

Akliouche has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a long-term asset for all four clubs.