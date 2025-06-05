Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, and they have submitted their opening offer to him.

According to Graeme Bailey on TBR Football, they have offered £60 million for the 25-year-old attacker, but it is not enough to get the deal done. They will need to offer around £10 million more to seal the deal.

Bailey claims that there is full confidence that the deal will eventually be agreed. The player has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United. There have been rumours, he is demanding massive wages.

“Man United have come in with their opening offer…it’s not enough,” Bailey told TBR Football. “Brentford won’t take less than £ 60 million – indeed, they put him at least on par with Matheus Cunha at £ 62.5 million, so United could very well need to go another £ 10 million. “However, the two clubs are talking – and I am told there is full confidence of the deal going through. The player’s camp is already in broad agreement over terms.”

Man United need attackers

Mbeumo is currently one of the best attackers in the Premier League, and he should prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 25-year-old will add goals and creativity. He scored 20 goals in the league last term and bagged eight assists as well.

He is capable of slotting in as a centre forward as well as a right-sided winger. His versatility will be a bonus for the Red Devils. Manchester United need to improve their attacking unit, and they have already brought in Matheus Cunha.

Mbeumo could be the next signing through the door for the Old Trafford outfit. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Bryan Mbeumo could transform Man United

The Cameroon international is in his peak years, and he could make an instant impact at Manchester United. He is also well settled in English football, and he would not need much time to adapt to his new surroundings.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can crash out an agreement quickly. The player wants to compete at a high level, and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him.

Even though Manchester United have not been at their best in recent seasons, they are a huge club, and top players will be tempted to join them.