AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has informed the Serie A giants that he will not sign a new deal with them, and he wants to join Chelsea.

Maignan has been outstanding since has moved to the Italian club and he has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Liverpool star Alisson Becker has labelled him as an “elite player” in the past.

Huge boost for Chelsea

Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez at their disposal, and Maignan would be a tremendous upgrade.

The French international has shown his ability with the Italian outfit, and he is ready to take on a new challenge. He has informed the Italian club of his decision, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement for him.

Mike Maignan wants Chelsea move

According to Kaveh Solhekol from Sky Sports, the player will be a free agent next summer, and he has decided not to extend his deal with the Italian club. They will be under pressure to sell him this summer. This is their final opportunity to secure a respectable fee for him.

This is a golden opportunity for Chelsea, and they should look to snap him up for a reasonable fee. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need elite players in order to compete for major trophies. The French International would be a tremendous addition for them, and he could transform them.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea comes forward with an official proposal to sign the player in the coming weeks. They are looking to improve their squad adequately during the summer transfer window, and they are keeping tabs on the Borussia Dortmund prodigy Jamie Gittens as well.