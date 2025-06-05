Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, gestures during a Premier League match. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus has been offered to Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and the Blues are considering whether to move for him.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Hammers have enquired about the possibility of signing Robert Sanchez from Chelsea during the discussions. The player worked with Graham Potter during their time at Brighton, and it seems that the former Chelsea boss is keen on a reunion.

Huge opportunity for Chelsea

It would be a massive favour to Chelsea if West Ham decides to sign the goalkeeper. He has been mediocre for the Blues, and they have been looking to get rid of him. Chelsea are hoping to sign the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer. Selling Sanchez will raise the funds for them to sign the French international.

Furthermore, signing Kudus would be a major boost for Chelsea as well.

Chelsea must sign Mohammed Kudus

The Ghana International has had an inconsistent season with West Ham, but he remains a tremendous player with a bright future. He could add some much-needed unpredictability and technical ability to the Chelsea attack. He’s also versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He has shown his quality in the Premier League, and a move to Chelsea would be ideal for him.

The player needs a fresh start, and Chelsea need attacking reinforcements. The move could be ideal for all parties. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Ideally, Chelsea should look to sign the attacker and send Sanchez to West Ham. That would hit two birds with one stone for the Blues.

Chelsea need to get rid of their deadwood and improve the squad during the summer transfer window. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need to add more quality to their roster.