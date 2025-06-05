Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates with his Arsenal teammates after the win over Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts says he is not surprised to see transfer rumours about Real Madrid wanting Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The talented young England international has had a superb breakthrough season at the Emirates Stadium, showing immense potential to become a key player for club and country.

Still only 18 years of age, Lewis-Skelly is clearly one of the top prospects in the game at the moment, and Watts understands Real Madrid taking a look at him.

That would be a very worrying piece of Arsenal news, though, but Watts has moved to reassure the club’s fans that he thinks the teenager will be staying and signing a new contract.

Myles Lewis-Skelly to stay at Arsenal instead of join Real Madrid

Discussing the Lewis-Skelly situation in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Watts said: “I’ve heard about the interest from Real Madrid in Lewis-Skelly and that doesn’t surprise me one bit. He’s an outrageous talent and Madrid saw that first hand when he bossed them over two legs in the Champions League last season.

“So of course they would be interested in such a promising young player and would be keen to learn about what his plans are given he is about to enter the final year of his deal.

“But I am convinced he will soon agree to an extension at Arsenal. He’s the future of the club and he’s spent years dreaming of making it into the senior side, so why would he leave so soon after achieving that dream?

“Arsenal are very calm about the situation. They believe Lewis-Skelly will sign and at this stage I see no reason to doubt that view.”

Arsenal need to keep their stars this summer

One imagines we’re sure to hear a few more stories about Arsenal players leaving in the near future, with the club needing to get some key names tied down to new contracts.

Lewis-Skelly is one of them, but AFC fans will also surely be hoping for updates soon on other important players like Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal also need to ensure they show plenty of ambition in the transfer window to build on this talented group of players they currently have, to help them take that final extra step towards winning major trophies.