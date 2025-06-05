Exclusive: Arsenal, Liverpool & West Ham approach Euro giants over €50m forward transfer

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by
Nick Woltemade celebrates scoring for Stuttgart against RB Leipzig
Nick Woltemade celebrates scoring for Stuttgart against RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

A host of top clubs have had recent contacts over the potential transfer of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Germany international has suitors from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

Woltemade has caught the eye in the Bundesliga in recent times, and he can now count Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Everton as his suitors in England.

Meanwhile, there is also interest from Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Roma, as Woltemade could move for around €50m this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Nick Woltemade transfer talks take place

Nick Woltemade celebrates a goal for Stuttgart
Nick Woltemade celebrates a goal for Stuttgart (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Initial talks have taken place between the clubs mentioned, who have all been in touch with Stuttgart to gather information on Woltemade’s availability.

The 23-year-old contributed 17 goals and two assists to Stuttgart in the 2024/25 season, and it’s not too surprising to see strong interest in him this summer.

It remains to be seen if Woltemade will end up being a priority for elite sides like Liverpool and Arsenal, who have been more strongly linked with other attacking players.

CaughtOffside understands, however, that there is genuine interest in Woltemade, who could end up being a backup plan for these clubs in what is gearing up to be a challenging market for attacking players.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal's players react after losing to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium
Talks held: Arsenal transfer strategy explained following major £60m decision
Leroy Sane, Ollie Watkins, and Gabriel Magalhaes
Inside Arsenal’s summer transfer plans: Sane, Watkins, Mbeumo, new contracts & more – exclusive column
Report: Liverpool could be forced to consider surprise sale 26-year-old first team star

Who could Liverpool and Arsenal sign this summer?

As has been widely reported, CaughtOffside can confirm that Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz, while Arsenal’s main attacking targets are Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams.

All of these players will be expensive, though, so an up-and-coming talent like Woltemade, who is not yet the biggest name, might be appealing as well.

Still, it’s also possible that the player himself might favour clubs like West Ham or Brighton to ensure he plays regularly and continues his development.

More Stories Nick Woltemade

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *