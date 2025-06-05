Nick Woltemade celebrates scoring for Stuttgart against RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

A host of top clubs have had recent contacts over the potential transfer of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Germany international has suitors from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

Woltemade has caught the eye in the Bundesliga in recent times, and he can now count Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Everton as his suitors in England.

Meanwhile, there is also interest from Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Roma, as Woltemade could move for around €50m this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Nick Woltemade transfer talks take place

Initial talks have taken place between the clubs mentioned, who have all been in touch with Stuttgart to gather information on Woltemade’s availability.

The 23-year-old contributed 17 goals and two assists to Stuttgart in the 2024/25 season, and it’s not too surprising to see strong interest in him this summer.

It remains to be seen if Woltemade will end up being a priority for elite sides like Liverpool and Arsenal, who have been more strongly linked with other attacking players.

CaughtOffside understands, however, that there is genuine interest in Woltemade, who could end up being a backup plan for these clubs in what is gearing up to be a challenging market for attacking players.

Who could Liverpool and Arsenal sign this summer?

As has been widely reported, CaughtOffside can confirm that Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz, while Arsenal’s main attacking targets are Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams.

All of these players will be expensive, though, so an up-and-coming talent like Woltemade, who is not yet the biggest name, might be appealing as well.

Still, it’s also possible that the player himself might favour clubs like West Ham or Brighton to ensure he plays regularly and continues his development.