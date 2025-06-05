Eddie Howe and Noni Madueke (Photo by George Wood, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have approached Chelsea to enquire about the possibility of signing Noni Madueke this summer, sources have revealed to CaughtOffside.

Madueke has long been regarded as a big prospect, and he has made a decent impact since arriving at Chelsea, even if he’s not always been that consistent.

It seems unlikely that Chelsea will be allowing Madueke to leave this summer, CaughtOffside understands, but Newcastle have been in contact for information on the player’s situation.

There is also understood to be interest from AC Milan in a potential Madueke transfer, but he won’t come cheap if he does move on.

CaughtOffside understands Chelsea might be open to starting talks over a fee in the region of €60m.

Newcastle United will have to pay up for Noni Madueke transfer

Newcastle, meanwhile, value Madueke at closer to €40-42m, so it remains to be seen how realistic it is for this saga to go anywhere.

The 23-year-old could perhaps do well to consider a club like Newcastle at the moment, as he might not be a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge for much longer.

Estevao Willian will be joining Chelsea this summer, and one imagines the Blues might also look at other attacking players to replace Jadon Sancho after his loan came to an end.

Joao Felix also seems likely to be allowed to leave, so that could mean a new signing or two, which would in turn mean more competition for Madueke.

Newcastle set for a busy summer?

Having won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League, it could be a busy summer for Newcastle.

Madueke would certainly be an exciting signing who could fit in well with Eddie Howe’s side’s style of play.

Similarly to Anthony Gordon, Madueke is a pacey and skilful wide-man who can be a real handful for defenders when he’s really on his game.

As former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard once told the club’s YouTube channel, Madueke is a player with “fantastic one-on-one ability to go past people.”