Not for sale: Liverpool reject Barcelona offer for player Klopp called ‘really special’

Liverpool have turned down an approach from Barcelona regarding the potential transfer of star winger Luis Diaz, making it clear that the Colombian international is not for sale this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Catalan giants made contact with the Premier League club on Tuesday to explore the possibility of negotiating a deal, but were met with firm resistance from Anfield officials.

The 28-year-old remains a key figure in Liverpool’s squad, and the club have no intention of parting ways with him in the current transfer window.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Diaz

Despite ongoing speculation surrounding his long-term future, particularly in light of interest from European giants such as Barcelona, Liverpool’s stance is unchanged.

Diaz is staying put, unless a substantial bid arrives that forces the Reds to change their stance.

Interestingly, while Diaz is considered a crucial part of Arne Slot’s plans for the upcoming campaign, talks over a new contract have not progressed.

It is believed that a contract extension is currently unlikely, raising questions about the player’s long-term future at Anfield.

With two years remaining on his current deal, the risk of Diaz running down his contract and leaving on a free transfer in the future cannot be ruled out.

However, Liverpool are prepared to take that risk if it means keeping the winger for the prime years of his career.

The club’s priority remains to stay competitive on all fronts next season, and Diaz is viewed as a crucial component in achieving those ambitions.

Barcelona suffer setback in Diaz pursuit

Unless a significant formal offer changes the equation, Diaz will remain a Liverpool player for the 2025/26 season.

Barcelona, for now, have been left disappointed in their attempt to steal away one of the Premier League’s most skillful winger.

Jurgen Klopp praised Diaz’s impact on the team. After an impressive performance in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, the former manager called the Colombian star ‘really special’.

